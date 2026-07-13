GBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPJPY reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 218.00

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the support zone between the pivotal support level 216.50 (former monthly high from April) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from the start of July.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active impulse waves v, 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend and bearish yen sentiment seen today, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 218.00 (which stopped earlier wave iii).



