Australia employment dropped -30.6k, but not clear JobKeeper impact

Australia employment dropped -30.6k in April worse than expectation of 15k rise. Full-time jobs rose 33.8k while part-time jobs dropped -64.4k. Total employment was 45.9k, or 0.4%, higher than March 2020 level. But unemployment rate dropped to 5.5%, down from 5.7%, better than expectation of 5.5%. Participation rate dropped -0.3% to 66.0%.

“We have not seen large changes in the indicators that would suggest a clear JobKeeper impact, such as an increase in people working reduced or zero hours for economic reasons or because they were leaving their job. We also haven’t seen large net flows out of employment across many population groups,” Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS said.

Full release here.

