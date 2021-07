Australia Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment rose 1.5% to 108.8 in July, up from 107.2. Confidence has “held up overall” despite a sharp fall in New South Wales, as Victoria and Western Australia recorded strong “bounce-backs”.

Westpac said RBA is not expected announce any change at August 3 meeting. The focus would mainly be on the Statement on Monetary Policy on August 6. RBA would have a few more weeks to assess the impact of the lockdown in Sydney.

Full release here.