New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped to -3.8, time to start normalizing monetary conditions

New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped from -0.6 to -3.8 in July. Own activity outlook also dropped from 31.6 to 26.3. Looking at some more details, expect intentions dropped from 13.4 to 7.6. Investment intentions dropped from 25.5 to 17.4. Employment intentions rose from 19.7 to 21.4. Cost expectations rose from 86.2 to 88.2. Pricing intentions dropped slightly from 62.8 to 61.3. Inflation expectations rebounded from 2.41 to 2.70.

ANZ said, “the combination of clear upside for the activity and inflation starting point, but downside risks in the (quite possibly not far off) future, do, on the face of it, present a conundrum for the Reserve Bank… “If they raise rates now, the odds are indeed uncomfortably high that they’ll end up reversing course before long… Inflation pressures provide an excellent reason to raise interest rates now, despite downside risks… inaction comes with risks too. It’s time to start normalising monetary conditions, even if trouble might lie closer ahead than we hope.”

