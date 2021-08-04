Wed, Aug 04, 2021 @ 10:21 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Kazaks: Current forward guidance not tying out hands too much

ECB Kazaks: Current forward guidance not tying out hands too much

By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said, “given the uncertainty, given how much time is left, there is no need to decide on” what to do with the PEPP purchases after next March. He added, “we will discuss it, but at the moment it would still be premature.”

“It’s quite unlikely that we will come out in late March 2022 and say this is it, we’ve done our job and we terminate it,” Kazaks added. “We would like to warn the markets in advance — but only as much as it’s reasonably possible.”

Kazaks defended ECB’s new forward guidance, and said, it’s “a balanced view on how we may react when we see inflation approaching 2%.” “Is this tying our hands too much or too far into the future? I don’t think so,” He said. “If we find that this is not appropriate for the given economic situation then we can adjust our forward guidance.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.