Eurozone PPI at 2.3% mom, 12.1% yoy in Jul; EU up 2.2% mom, 12.2% yoy

Eurozone PPI came in at 2.3% mom, 12.1% yoy in July, well above expectation of 1.2% mom, 10.9% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 5.7% in the energy sector, by 1.9% for intermediate goods, by 0.7% for durable consumer goods, by 0.5% for capital goods and by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 1.0%.

EU PPI came in at 2.2% mom, 12.2% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased in all Member States except Malta, where they remained stable. The highest increases were recorded in Ireland (+20.6%), Estonia (+6.4%) and Belgium (+4.2%).

Full release here.