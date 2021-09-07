Australia AiG services dropped to 56.6, outlook weak for another month or two

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia AiG Performance of Services Index dropped sharply from 51.7 to 45.6 in August. That’s the lowest level since September 2020. Looking at some details, sales dropped -13.2 to 40.0. Employment rose 2.4 to 53.4. New orders dropped -9.3 to 47.4. Supplier deliveries dropped -1.3 to 44.0. Finished stocks dropped -9.3 to 37.7. Input prices dropped -2.6 to 71.5. Selling prices dropped -11.4 to 55.3.

Ai Group Chief Executive, Innes Willox, said: “Increased COVID-19 cases and the lockdowns aimed at constraining the spread of the virus saw the performance of the services sector slump in August… With lockdowns in Victoria, the ACT and NSW set to continue this month and with new orders down on previous levels, the immediate outlook is for another weak month or two. In the meantime, a lot hinges on the healthy supply of vaccines, success in overcoming hesitancy about vaccination and clear and convincing leadership from across the National Cabinet.”

Full release here.