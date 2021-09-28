Tue, Sep 28, 2021 @ 05:41 GMT
Australia retail sales dropped -1.7% mom in Aug, negatively impacted by lockdown restrictions

By ActionForex.com

Australia retail sales dropped -1.7% mom in August, better than expectation of -2.5% mom. It’s the third consecutive monthly fall after -2.7% in July, and -1.8% in June.

Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, said: “Retail turnover continues to be negatively impacted by lockdown restrictions, with each of the eastern mainland states experiencing falls in line with their respective level of restrictions. In direct contrast, states with no lockdowns performed well with Western Australia and South Australia enjoying strong rises as physical stores were open for trade.”

