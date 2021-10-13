Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.6% mom in Aug, EU down -1.5% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.6% mom in August, matched expectations. Production of capital goods fell by -3.9%, durable consumer goods by -3.4%, intermediate goods by -1.5% and non-durable consumer goods by -0.8%, while production of energy rose by 0.5%.

EU industrial production dropped -1.5% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Malta (-6.3%), Germany and Estonia (both -4.1%) and Slovakia (-3.8%). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+3.5%), Lithuania (+2.9%) and Luxembourg (+2.1%).

Full release here.