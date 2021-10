BoJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya reiterated that the economy is “picking up as a trend”, which will become clearer as pandemic impact subsides. He added that the price trends remains “solid” and the financial systems is “stable” as a whole.

But he also acknowledged that consumptions continues to “stagnate”. Exports and outputs are being affected by “supply constraints”. Ad emphasized that the central bank must be vigilant to the impact that of supply chain disruptions in Asia.