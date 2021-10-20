Eurozone CPI finalized at 3.4% yoy in Sep, EU at 3.6% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 3.4% yoy in September, up from August’s 3.0% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+1.63 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.72 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.57 pp) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.44 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 3.6% yoy, up from August’s 3.2% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (0.7%), Portugal (1.3%) and Greece (1.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia, Lithuania (both 6.4%) and Poland (5.6%). Compared with August, annual inflation fell in one Member State, remained stable in one and rose in twenty-five.

Full release here.