OECD: France GDP to grow 6.8% in 2021, 4.2% in 2022

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

OECD projects a strong 6.8% growth in France GDP in 2021, followed by 4.2% in 2022. Private consumption is forecast to grow 4.8% in 2021, and a further 6.8% in 2022. Unemployment is expected to drop to 7.8% this year and then 7.6% next. CPI is expected to be at 1.9% this year, then slow to 1.7% next.

“France’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has been swift and effective, enabling it to emerge from the health crisis with jobs and household incomes well protected and its economic capacity largely preserved,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “A rigorous implementation of the government’s Recovery and Investment Plans will help to turn the rebound into lasting sustained growth, building a greener, more digital and more resilient economy.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.

