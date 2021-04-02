Thu, Nov 18, 2021 @ 12:29 GMT
HomeLive CommentsOECD: France GDP to grow 6.8% in 2021, 4.2% in 2022

OECD: France GDP to grow 6.8% in 2021, 4.2% in 2022

By ActionForex.com

OECD projects a strong 6.8% growth in France GDP in 2021, followed by 4.2% in 2022. Private consumption is forecast to grow 4.8% in 2021, and a further 6.8% in 2022. Unemployment is expected to drop to 7.8% this year and then 7.6% next. CPI is expected to be at 1.9% this year, then slow to 1.7% next.

“France’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has been swift and effective, enabling it to emerge from the health crisis with jobs and household incomes well protected and its economic capacity largely preserved,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “A rigorous implementation of the government’s Recovery and Investment Plans will help to turn the rebound into lasting sustained growth, building a greener, more digital and more resilient economy.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.