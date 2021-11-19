BoE Pill: No quick fix on inflation means patience required

Fri, Nov 19, 2021 @ 15:11 GMT
By ActionForex.com

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said in a conference today that there is “no quick fix” on inflation. He added, ” lack of a quick fix means some patience will be required.” He also said he had not made up his mind whether he would vote for a rate hike in December’s meeting.

He added that policy communications was getting more complicated due to the two-side risks to both growth and inflation outlook. But, he said the central wanted to “train” the markets to focus more on the medium-term outlook and the two-side risks. Also, Some volatility was unavoidable give the uncertainty regarding the precise timing of the rate hikes.

