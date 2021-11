New Zealand goods exports rose 12% yoy to NZD 5.3B in October. Goods imports rose 26% yoy to NZD 6.6B. Trade deficit came in at NZD -1.3B, versus expectation of NZD -1.6B.

Exports to China was up 20%, Australia down -6.5%, USA up 12%, Japan 30%, EU up 11%. Imports from China rose 29%, EU up 33%, Australia up 7.5%, USD up 13%, Japan up 52%.

Full release here.