Mon, Dec 06, 2021 @ 18:36 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Broadbent: Transitory never meant inflation effects gone in even 12 months

BoE Broadbent: Transitory never meant inflation effects gone in even 12 months

By ActionForex.com

BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent reiterated in a speech that “it takes time for policy to work”. “A change in interest rates has its peak impact on inflation only after a significant delay – probably eighteen months or more”.

When global central bankers used the word “transitory” in describing current surge in inflation, “they do not mean (and never meant) that these effects will be gone in one, two or even twelve months”.

“The relevant question is whether the global factors currently pushing up on goods prices are still there by the time a policy decision taken today could have any significant effect of its own,” he added.

“What is their prospective contribution to inflation in eighteen, twenty-four months and beyond? This is the horizon that matters for policy and against which the word ‘transitory’ should be measured.”

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.