UK unemployment rate dropped from 4.3% to 4.2% in the three months to October, matched expectations. Employment rate rose 0.2% to 75.5%. Average earnings including bonus rose 4.9% 3moy, above expectation of 4.5%. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 4.3% 3moy, above expectation of 4.0%.

Total employment rose 257k to 29.4m in November. It’s also 424k above pre-coronavirus level in February 2020.

Full release here.