Australia Westpac consumer sentiment dropped to 104.3, different responses between states

Australia Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment dropped -1.0% to 104.3 in December, staying in positive territory where optimists outnumber pessimists. Nevertheless, responses from states are rather different, with both NSW and Victoria posted significant falls (down 3.6% and 3.5% respectively) while sentiment was up in Queensland (3.4%), WA (3.2%) and SA (7.1%).

Westpac added that RBA’s meeting on February 1 will be a very important one with new economic forecasts. No action or commitment on interest rate is expected at the meeting yet. But RBA would lower the bond purchase pace from AUD 4B per week to AUD 2B per week.

