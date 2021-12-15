Wed, Dec 15, 2021 @ 21:24 GMT
Fed doubles tapering speech, 12 members project 3 hikes or more in 2022

By ActionForex.com

Fed kept federal funds rate target unchanged at 0-0.25%. And, “in light of inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market”, Fed will now reduce monthly purchases of of treasury securities and MBS at a faster rate of USD 20B and USD 10B respectively. That is, the tapering speed is doubled.

In the new median economic projections for 2022:

  • GDP growth forecast was raised from 3.8% to 4.0%.
  • Unemployment forecast was lowered from 3.8% to 3.5%.
  • PCE inflation forecast was raised from 2.2% to 2.6%.
  • Core PCE inflation forecast was raised from 2.3% to 2.7%
  • Federal funds rate forecast was raised from 0.3% to 0.9%.

In the new dot plot:

  • All members project one rate hike or more in 2022.
  • 5 members project two rate hikes in 2022.
  • 12 members project three hikes or more in 2022.

