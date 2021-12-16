New Zealand GDP contracted -3.7% qoq in Q3, better than expectation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand GDP dropped -3.7% qoq in Q3, better than expectation of -4.3% qoq. For the year, GDP contracted -0.3% yoy, versus expectation of -1.6% yoy. Services industries dropped -2.7% qoq. Goods-producing industries dropped -7.3% qoq. Primary industries dropped -3.1% qoq.

The contraction reflects a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions and nationwide-lockdown implemented in the second half of the quarter. But the contraction in Q3 was “less pronounced” when compared with Q2 2020.

“The September 2021 quarter had fewer days in higher alert levels, and border restrictions were already in place. Also, some businesses may have adapted to and been better prepared for higher alert levels, compared with the first lockdown,” national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

Full release here.