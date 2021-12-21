Japan government: economy shows movements of picking up

Tue, Dec 21, 2021 @ 06:32 GMT
By ActionForex.com

In the latest Monthly Economic Report, Japan’s Cabinet Office upgraded economic assessment for the first time in 17 months. It said, “the Japanese economy shows movements of picking up recently as the severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus is gradually easing.” Back in November, it said the economy “continues to show weakness in picking up”.

Private consumption is “picking up”, dropping “while some weakness remains”. However, business investments “appears to be pausing for picking up”. Exports are “almost flat”. Industrial production continues to appear to be “pausing for picking up”. Corporate profits are “picking up”. Employment situations shows “picking up in some components”, comparing to November’s “shows steady movement”. Consumer prices continues to “show steady movements.

