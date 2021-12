Canada GDP grew 0.8% mom in October, matched expectations. Goods-producing sector rose 1.6% mom while services-producing sector rose 0.6% mom. 17 of 20 industrial sectors posted gains.

According to advance information, GDP increased 0.3% in November, led by accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, construction and the arts and entertainment sectors, while the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector offset some of the gains.

Full release here.