10-year yield setting stage for up trend resumption?

US 10-year yield jumped notably and closed up 0.062 at 1.543. With a strong break above 55 day EMA, it’s starting to suggest that consolidation pattern from 1.765 has completed with three waves to 1.343 already. TNX has also drew solid support from 55 week EMA again, keeping medium term bullishness well in place.

The focus could quickly be on 1.693 resistance when we come back from new year holiday. Firm break there should push TNX through 1.765 resistance to resume the up trend from 0.398. If this happens, we could easily see 10-year yield back at 2% level and above.

