UK GDP grew 0.9% mom in Nov, back above pre-pandemic level

UK GDP rose strongly by 0.9% mom in November, well above expectation 0.4% mom. Looking at some details, services grew 0.7%, production rose 1.0% mom, and production increased 3.5% mom.

Monthly GDP was back above pre-COVID level in February 2020, for the first time, by 0.7%. Also, if there are no other data revision, Q4 GDP should either reach or surpass its pre-coronavirus level in Q4 2019, provided monthly December GDP does not fall by more than -0.2% mom.

Full GDP released here.

Also released, industrial production rose 1.0% mom, 0.1% yoy versus expectation of 0.2% mom, 0.5% yoy. Manufacturing rose 1.1% mom, 0.4% yoy, versus expectation of 0.2% mom, -0.3% yoy. Index of services rose 1.3% 3mo3m, versus expectation of 0.5%. Goods trade deficit narrowed slightly to GBP -11.3B, versus expectation of GBP -14.2B.