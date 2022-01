New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index rose from 51.2 to 53.7 in December. Looking at some details, Production rose from 53.0 to 56.3. Employment rose from 48.5 to 52.0. New orders rose from 55.4 to 57.5. Finished stocks rose from 48.7 to 52.0. Deliveries rose from 43.9 to 50.0.

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel stated that “in the final quarter of 2021 the PMI averaged 53.2, indicating a return to positive manufacturing GDP growth after a sharp negative in the prior quarter.”

Full release here.