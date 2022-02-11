NIESR forecasts 1.0% growth in UK GDP in Q1

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NIESR forecast growth of 1.0% in UK GDP in Q1. It said that economic impact of Omicron was “far smaller than” previous two waves. The -0.2% fall in December GDP was also better than consensus forecasts, suggesting the “possibility of a positive reading in January.

“The economic impact of Omicron was far smaller than that of either of the two previous major waves of Covid-19: a mere 0.2 per cent fall in December was even stronger than consensus forecasts, but in line with NIESR’s January GDP tracker, suggesting the possibility of a positive reading in January. Unsurprisingly, retail and hospitality contributed the most to December’s fall, with the healthcare sector providing the largest positive contribution.” – Rory Macqueen Principal Economist, NIESR

