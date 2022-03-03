Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 55.5, commensurate with GDP growth in excess of 0.6%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 55.8 in February, up from January’s 51.1. PMI Composite was finalized at 55.5, up from January’s 52.3. That’s also the strongest reading since last September.

Looking at some member states, Ireland PMI Composite rose to 59.1, 3-month high. Spain rose to 56.5, 3-month high. Germany rose to 55.6, 6-month high. France rose to 55.5 while Italy rose to 53.6.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said: “The survey data for February depict a eurozone economy that was regaining robust growth momentum ahead of the invasion of Ukraine. Business activity accelerated to a pace commensurate with GDP growth in excess of 0.6%, buoyed by a relaxation of virus restrictions…

“Though it remains early days to be assessing the impact of the war, growth prospects are also likely to have been hit by heightened risk aversion and new sanctions, dampening the rebound from the pandemic. With inflation risks rising and growth prospects waning, the Ukraine conflict adds to business and household headwinds for the coming months, and exacerbates the difficult juggling act of the ECB in controlling inflation while sustaining a robust economic recovery.”

Full release here.