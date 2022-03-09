Fitch downgrades Russia rating to C, sovereign default is imminent

Wed, Mar 09, 2022 @ 04:56 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘C’ from ‘B’. The ‘C’ rating reflects Fitch’s view that a sovereign default is imminent.

The rating agency said developments since March 2, the last downgrade to “B”, “further undermined Russia’s willingness to service government debt.”

It added, “the further ratcheting up of sanctions, and proposals that could limit trade in energy, increase the probability of a policy response by Russia that includes at least selective non-payment of its sovereign debt obligations.

