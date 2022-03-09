Wed, Mar 09, 2022 @ 04:56 GMT
HomeLive CommentsRBA Lowe: A rate hike this year is plausible

RBA Lowe: A rate hike this year is plausible

By ActionForex.com

RBA Governor Philip Lowe reiterated in a speech that Australia has the “scope to wait and assess incoming information” before working on interest rates.

He highlighted two issues that policymakers are “paying close attention to”. The first is the “persistence of supply-side price shocks” and the extent of impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Secondly, that’s “how labor costs in Australia evolve”.

He noted that “given the outlook, though, it is plausible that the cash rate will be increased later this year.” There is both a risk to “waiting too long” and “moving too early”. But Low finished with the point that “it is only possible to achieve a sustained period of low unemployment if inflation remains low and stable”. And, “recent developments in Europe have added to the complexities here.”

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.