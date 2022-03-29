Gold dives through 1900 on breakthroughs in Russia/Ukraine negotiations

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold dives sharply on some progress in the negotiation between Russia and Ukraine. It’s report that Ukrainian negotiators proposed a status under which it would not join alliances or host bases of foreign troops. Russia also promised to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

Gold’s break of 1894.77 support indicate resumption of the fall from 2070.06. Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% projection of 2070.06 to 1894.77 from 1966.00 at 1857.67, and then 100% projection of 1790.71. Also, such fall is seen as the third leg of the correction pattern from 2074.84, and could head to 1682.60 support before completion.

