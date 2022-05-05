UK PMI services finalized at 58.9, twin headwinds of costs and war

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Services was finalized at 58.9 in April, down from March’s 62.6. S&P Global noted that input cost inflation hit fresh record high. Activity and new business continued to rise, but a reduced rates. Business confidence was lowest in a year-and-a-half. PMI Composite was finalized at 58.2, down from March’s 60.9.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global: “The twin headwinds of the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine started to bite on the UK service sector during April, as evidenced by a sharp slowdown in new order growth to the lowest in the year so far. Worryingly, companies seem to be expecting impacts to be prolonged, with business confidence dropping to the lowest in a year-and-a-half.”

Full release here.