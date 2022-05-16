China retail sales down -11.1% yoy in Apr, industrial production down -2.9% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China retail sales dropped -11.1% yoy in April, worse than expectation of -6.0% yoy. Industrial production dropped -2.9% yoy, versus expectation of 0.7% yoy. Fixed asset investment rose 6.8% ytd yoy, also below expectation of 7.0%.

The “increasingly grim and complex international environment and greater shock of [the] Covid-19 pandemic at home obviously exceeded expectation, new downward pressure on the economy continued to grow.” The NBS said in a statement. But it added, “with progress in Covid controls and policies to stabilize the economy taking effect, the economy is likely to recover gradually.”

Yuan’s decline has somewhat slowed a little last week. USD/CNH is now close to 61.8% retracement of 7.1961 to 6.3057 at 6.8560. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, USD/CNH could be about to top for the near term. Break of 6.730 support will confirm the turn into a corrective phase in the uptrend.