France PMI manufacturing dropped to 54.5 in May, services dropped to 58.4

France PMI Manufacturing dropped from 55.7 to 54.5 in May. PMI Services dropped from 58.9 to 58.4. PMI Composite dropped from 57.6 to 57.1.

Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The French economy is showcasing a remarkable degree of resilience amid mounting economic headwinds. Overall business activity rose sharply in May and at a rate that was only slightly weaker than April’s multi-year high…. we saw further evidence of a two-speed economy emerging within France as a resilient service sector continues to mask sluggishness across the manufacturing industry.

Full release here.