Australia retail sales rose 0.9% mom in Apr, driven by higher food prices

Australia retail sales rose 0.9% mom in April, slightly below expectation of 1.0% mom. For the 12-month period, sales rose 9.6% yoy.

New South Wales was the only state or territory to record a fall, down -0.3%. Queensland had the largest rise in retail turnover, up 1.6%. Turnover also rose in Victoria (1.1%), Western Australia (2.2 %), South Australia (1.4%), Tasmania (2.0%), the Australian Capital Territory (0.5%) and the Northern Territory (0.7%).

ABS said: “The strength in retail turnover is being driven by spending across the food industries. High food prices have combined with increased household spending over the April holiday period as more people are travelling, dining out and holding family gatherings.

