Japan industrial production dropped -1.3% mom in Apr, expected to return to growth in May

Japan industrial production dropped -1.3% mom in April, much worse than expectation of -0.2% mom. It’s also the first decline in three months. The seasonally adjusted production index for the manufacturing and mining sectors stood at 95.2 against 100 for the base year of 2015.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expected output to return to growth in May, gaining 4.8%, followed by a 8.9% rise in June.

Also from Japan, unemployment rate dropped from 2.6% to 2.5% in April, lowest in two years. Retail sales rose 2.9% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy.

