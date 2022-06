France consumer spending rose 0.7% mom in May, slightly above expectation of 0.6% mom. That’s the first increase after five months of contraction. The increase was almost exclusively due to the clear rebound in consumption of manufactured goods (+2.7% after -1.3% in April). Food consumption was stable (+0.1% after -1.2%) while energy consumption decreased significantly (-2.6% after +1.9%).

