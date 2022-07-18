Mon, Jul 18, 2022 @ 03:13 GMT
New Zealand BusinessNZ services rose slightly to 55.4, sustained improvement

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index ticked up from 55.3 to 55.4 in June, staying above long term average of 53.6 or the survey. Activity/sales dropped from 59.4 to 56.5. But employment improved notably from 49.0 to 53.1. New orders/business rose from 62.0 to 61.7. Stocks/inventories dropped from 54.7 to 54.1. Supplier deliveries rose from 45.6 to 47.8.

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said that “the move to traffic light Orange in mid-April, along with the expedited opening of the border, is clearly providing a basis for sustained improvement in New Zealand’s services sector”.

