Wed, Jul 20, 2022 @ 06:45 GMT
UK CPI rose to 9.4% yoy in Jun, goods up 12.7% yoy, services up 5.2% yoy

UK CPI accelerated from 9.1% yoy to 9.4% yoy in June, above expectation of 9.3% yoy. That’s also the highest level since the series began in January 1991. Indicative model estimates that it’s the highest since 1982, when it was 11%.

The CPI all goods index rose by 12.7% yoy, accelerated from 12.4%. CPI all services rose 5.2% yoy, accelerated from 4.9%. CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) slowed from 5.9% yoy to 5.8% yoy, below expectation of 6.0% yoy.

Full CPI release here.

Also published from the UK, PPI input was at 1.8% mom, 24.0% yoy, versus expectation of 0.9% mom, 23.5% yoy. CPI output was at 1.4% mom, 16.5% yoy, versus expectation of 2.0% mom, 16.8% yoy. CPI output core was at 0.8% mom, 15.2% yoy, versus expectation of 2.0% mom, 15.5% yoy.

