Wed, Aug 17, 2022 @ 07:13 GMT
HomeLive CommentsRBNZ hikes 50bps, monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten

RBNZ hikes 50bps, monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

RBNZ raises the Official Cash Rate by 50bps to 3.00% as widely expected, as “core consumer price inflation remains too high and labour resources remain scarce”. It also maintains hawkish bias as “committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten until they are confident there is sufficient restraint on spending to bring inflation back within its 1-3 percent per annum target range.”

The central bank noted domestic spending has “remained resilient”, supported by a “robust employment level, continued fiscal support, an elevated terms of trade, and sound household balance sheets in aggregate.” Production is being “constrained by acute labour shortages”, heightened by seasonal illnesses and COVID-19. Spending and investment continues to “outstrip supply capacity”. Wage pressures are “heightened”. A range of indicators highlight broad-based domestic pricing pressures.

Full statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.