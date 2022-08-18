Thu, Aug 18, 2022 @ 06:10 GMT
RBNZ Orr: Monetary policy was too loose for a period

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr told a parliamentary committee, “our core inflation is too high and that suggests at some point monetary policy was too loose for a period.”

“I have already apologized for the current level of inflation. I have already said that the Reserve Bank was party to that,” he added.

However, “the worst mistake we could be having would be fighting deflation, unnecessary unemployment and economic collapse,” he said. “We have ended up with the better problem — but it is a problem — which is inflation, core inflation of 4-6% that we need to put back in the bottle.”

