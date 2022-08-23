Germany PMI composite dropped to 47.6, continued weak manufacturing and slowdown in service

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany PMI Manufacturing recovered from 49.3 to 49.8 in August, above expectation of 48.1.PMI Services dropped from 49.7 to 48.2, below expectation of 49.0, an 18-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 48.1 to 47.6, a 26-month low.

Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The PMI data paint a bleak picture of the German economy midway through the third quarter, showing a deepening decline in private sector business activity. Continued weakness in manufacturing is being compounded by a slowdown in the service sector, with surveyed businesses reporting a growing strain on demand from high inflation and increased interest rates.”

