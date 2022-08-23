Tue, Aug 23, 2022 @ 10:31 GMT
Germany PMI composite dropped to 47.6, continued weak manufacturing and slowdown in service

Germany PMI Manufacturing recovered from 49.3 to 49.8 in August, above expectation of 48.1.PMI Services dropped from 49.7 to 48.2, below expectation of 49.0, an 18-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 48.1 to 47.6, a 26-month low.

Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The PMI data paint a bleak picture of the German economy midway through the third quarter, showing a deepening decline in private sector business activity. Continued weakness in manufacturing is being compounded by a slowdown in the service sector, with surveyed businesses reporting a growing strain on demand from high inflation and increased interest rates.”

