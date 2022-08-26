Fri, Aug 26, 2022 @ 10:15 GMT
RBNZ Orr: There’ll be least another couple of rate hikes

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr told Bloomberg TV earlier today, “We know we have to slow the economy. We knew we had to be 3% plus (on interest rates) to begin that slowing journey and now we’re in a much more comfortable position.”

“We think there’ll be least another couple of rate hikes, but then we hope to be in a position where we can be data driven,” he added.

As about the risks of recession, Orr said, “Our core view is no, that we won’t see technical recession. There’s quite a reasonable bounce back in economic activity.”

“Our outlook is for almost flat real consumption so for us to see retail sales come off like that, it’s not a surprise,” Orr said. “It’s a good signal that that monetary policy is biting and we’re doing our work.”

“Consumers will be taking a significant part of the brunt of the slowdown because, we’re an open trading economy. Our monetary policy mostly bites on domestic spending.” But, while “slower growth is a necessary position. It doesn’t have to be negative growth.”

