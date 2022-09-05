Mon, Sep 05, 2022 @ 13:43 GMT
Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.3% mom in Jul, EU up 0.3% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.3% mom in July, below expectation of 0.6% mom. volume of retail trade increased by 0.4% for automotive fuels and by 0.1% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it decreased by -0.4% for non-food products.

EUR retail sales volume rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Germany (+1.9%), the Netherlands (+1.7%), Luxembourg and Poland (both +1.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Austria (-1.8%), Finland (-1.7%) and Spain (-1.0%).

