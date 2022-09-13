Tue, Sep 13, 2022 @ 07:42 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK payrolled employment rose 71k in Aug, unemployment rate down to 3.6%...

UK payrolled employment rose 71k in Aug, unemployment rate down to 3.6% in Jul

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK payrolled employment rose 71k or 0.2% mom in August. Comparing with the same month a year ago, payrolled employees rose 803k to 2.8% yoy. Monthly pay rose 6.5% yoy. Claimant count rose 6.3k, versus expectation of -9.2k decline.

Unemployment rate dropped from 3.8% to 3.6% in the three months to July. Employment rate was estimated at 75.4% while economic inactivity rate was estimated at 21.7%. Average earnings including bonus rose 5.5% 3moy, versus expectation of 5.2%. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 5.2% 3moy, versus expectation of 5.0% 3moy.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.