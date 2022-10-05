Wed, Oct 05, 2022 @ 14:05 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI services finalized at 50.0, energy crisis hit business and consumer...

UK PMI services finalized at 50.0, energy crisis hit business and consumer spending

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK PMI Services was finalized at 50.0 in September, down from August’s 50.9, weakest reading since February 2021. PMI Composite was finalized at 49.1, down from prior month’s 49.6, lowest since January 2021.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence: “September data highlighted an absence of growth in the UK service sector for the first time in 19 months as the energy crisis continued to hit business and consumer spending…. Service sector businesses trimmed their growth expectations to the lowest seen for nearly two-and-a-half years in September, which survey respondents linked to concerns about falling disposable income and the unfavourable global economic outlook.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.