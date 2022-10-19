Wed, Oct 19, 2022 @ 12:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 9.9% yoy in Sep, core at 4.8% yoy

Eurozone CPI finalized at 9.9% yoy in Sep, core at 4.8% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 9.9% yoy in September, up from August’s 9.1% yoy, but revised down from flash reading of 10.0% yoy. CPI core (all items excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 4.8% yoy, up from August’s 4.3% yoy

The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from energy (+4.19%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.47%), services (+1.80%) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.47%).

EU CPI was finalized at 10.9% yoy, up from August’s 10.1% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France (6.2%), Malta (7.4%) and Finland (8.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (24.1%), Lithuania (22.5%) and Latvia (22.0%). Compared with August, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.