Eurozone CPI finalized at 9.9% yoy in Sep, core at 4.8% yoy

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 9.9% yoy in September, up from August’s 9.1% yoy, but revised down from flash reading of 10.0% yoy. CPI core (all items excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 4.8% yoy, up from August’s 4.3% yoy

The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from energy (+4.19%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.47%), services (+1.80%) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.47%).

EU CPI was finalized at 10.9% yoy, up from August’s 10.1% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France (6.2%), Malta (7.4%) and Finland (8.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (24.1%), Lithuania (22.5%) and Latvia (22.0%). Compared with August, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty.

