China Caixin PMI manufacturing recovered to 49.2, impact of Covid controls lingered

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose from 48.1 to 49.2 in October, above expectation of 49.0. Caixin noted that output and new orders fell again as COVID-19 containment measures continued. Selling prices fell for the sixth consecutive month. Business confidence edged up slightly.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Overall, the negative impact of Covid controls on the economy lingered. In October, supply, domestic and overseas demand, and employment in the manufacturing sector all contracted, but the rates of contraction slowed from the previous month. Costs rose slightly, and cuts to output prices were still common. Logistics and transportation were still sluggish, and companies’ purchases and inventories rose slightly. Market sentiment improved, but optimism remained limited from a long-term perspective.

