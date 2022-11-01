Tue, Nov 01, 2022 @ 08:09 GMT
HomeLive CommentsChina Caixin PMI manufacturing recovered to 49.2, impact of Covid controls lingered

China Caixin PMI manufacturing recovered to 49.2, impact of Covid controls lingered

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose from 48.1 to 49.2 in October, above expectation of 49.0. Caixin noted that output and new orders fell again as COVID-19 containment measures continued. Selling prices fell for the sixth consecutive month. Business confidence edged up slightly.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Overall, the negative impact of Covid controls on the economy lingered. In October, supply, domestic and overseas demand, and employment in the manufacturing sector all contracted, but the rates of contraction slowed from the previous month. Costs rose slightly, and cuts to output prices were still common. Logistics and transportation were still sluggish, and companies’ purchases and inventories rose slightly. Market sentiment improved, but optimism remained limited from a long-term perspective.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.