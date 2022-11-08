Tue, Nov 08, 2022 @ 06:14 GMT
Australia Westpac consumer sentiment dropped to 78, just slightly above pandemic low

By ActionForex.com

Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment dropped -6.9% to 78.0 in November. The reading was below the low point of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, and was just slightly higher than pandemic low at 75.6.

Westpac said that inflation and interest rates are weighing heavily on family finances. Nearly 40% of consumers, a record high, look to cut Christmas spending. Confidence in house prices is heading towards 2018.19 lows.

Regarding RBA policy, Westpac expects it to hike by a further 25bps on December 6. Westpac also expects RBA to hike by an additional 0.75% out to May next year.

