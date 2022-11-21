WTI oil to break through 76.6 support as Saudi Arabia considers production increase

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oil prices tumble again today on news that Saudi Arabia is eyeing OPEC+ production increase, partially reversing the group’s decision to cut supplies last month.

WSJ reports that OPEC is now in discussion of an increase of up to 500k barrels a day, for December 4 meeting. The move would come just a day before EU imposes an embargo on Russian oil, while G7 will launch a price cap.

Technically, WTI is now on track to retest 76.61 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 124.12 to 76.61 from 94.25 at 64.88. Meanwhile, break of 82.03 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and bring recovery first.