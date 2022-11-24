Thu, Nov 24, 2022 @ 07:38 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoC Macklem: We're getting closer on rates, but not there yet

BoC Macklem: We’re getting closer on rates, but not there yet

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem told a parliamentary committee yesterday that the central bank is “still far from its goal” of ensuring “low, stable, predictable” inflation.

“Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet to see a generalized decline in price pressures,” Macklem said. “This tightening phase will draw to a close. We are getting closer, but we are not there yet.”

“We anticipate that (inflation) will stay quite high for the rest of this year. It will start to decline next year,” he noted.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.