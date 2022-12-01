UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 46.5, further contraction, outlook darkened

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 46.5 in November, up from October’s 46.2. S&P Global said intermediate goods remained the weakest performing sector. Business sentiment dipped to the lowest since April 2020. Input price inflation eased to three-month low.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “November saw a further contraction of the UK manufacturing sector, as weak demand, declining export sales, high energy prices and component shortages all hit industry hard. The outlook for the sector also darkened, as confidence among manufacturers fell to its lowest level since April 2020. … The trend in new export business was especially weak, as Brexit issues and supply chain stresses exacerbated the effects of a weakening global economic backdrop, leading to lower sales from the US, the EU and China.”

Full release here.